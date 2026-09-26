Manipur: Two Naga Civilians Allegedly Shot Dead in Senapati District

Guwahati: Today, afternoon, two Naga civilians were allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in the Kalenjang area of Manipur’s Senapati district. The bodies of the two victims were reportedly found near Taphou Naga village, with blood stains noticed at the site. As per sources, the deceased has been identified as members of the Mao Naga community. However, their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.

The reported killings came a day after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were allegedly killed at Pilong in neighbouring Kamjong district, near the India-Myanmar border. Police had said suspected Myanmar-based militants were behind that attack.

The latest incident was reported on the day the United Naga Council (UNC) lifted its economic blockade, which had been imposed after the Pilong killings. The council had been demanding justice and accountability for the deaths of Naga civilians.

Today, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was in the Mao area,where he attended the silver jubilee celebrations of Don Bosco College (Autonomous), Maram.

The reported killings have also heightened concerns among Naga civil society organisations over the security situation in Manipur. A delegation led by the UNC was scheduled to attend a tripartite meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government in Assam to discuss the law-and-order situation and peace-building measures.

There was no immediate official statement from the Manipur government or police regarding the reported killings.

Further details are awaited.