Manipur: DCs Issues Directive Regarding Paddy Processing on Roads

Imphal: Two Deputy Commissioners of Manipur have issued a directive for farmers and the general public as a whole asking them not to use roads for the threshing or drying of paddy crops.

The government officials of Manipur on Wednesday issued a directive to the general public of the state regarding the threshing of paddy crops on paved roads. The authorities have also warned formers and drivers against spilling mud on these roads while transporting the crops.

The directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal, A Subhash Singh and the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Lourembam Bikram on Wednesday ordered that no farmers shall utilise any part of a paved road for the purpose of threshing of paddy crops. The statements also ordered that owners/ drivers of farm vehicles will compulsorily remove mud from the tyre (s) of their vehicles before driving out to the main roads.

The Deputy Commissioners issued the order, noting that some of the farmers and other citizens are using the paved public roads for threshing of paddy. Such actions create risks for motorists driving on these roads, causing problems for them. Similar risks are also posed by mud and silt deposited on the roads by tractors and other farm vehicles.

The order also mentioned that failing to comply with the directives will invite appropriate action as per the law.