Manipur: Dengue Cases Continue to Increase, 12 Cases Reported on Thursday

The number of dengue infections continues to rise in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. According to reports, a total of 12 new cases were reported in the district on Thursday alone. This sudden spike takes the total number of infections of dengue in the first week of November to 19, pointing at a major outbreak of the mosquito-borne illness in the district.

Local reports added that a total of 166 cases of dengue have been reported in 2024 including the 12 cases on Thursday. It was also mentioned that the detection of 12 cases was the single day highest so far in terms of the number of infections of dengue in the state.

The departments concerned have initiated fogging drives in different parts of the district in a bid to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes and control the dengue outbreak. But the success of this operation still remains to be seen.