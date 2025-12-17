Manipur DGP Visits Churachandpur to Review Security Situation

Churachandpur: The Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, Rajiv Singh, visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday to assess the prevailing security situation in the district.
During his visit, the DGP also inaugurated the Conference Room of the Office of the Suprintentendent of Police, Churachandpur.
"During the visit, the DGP inaugurated the Conference Room of the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur. He thereafter chaired a comprehensive security review meeting with officers of Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in the district to assess the prevailing security situation and review preparedness," Manipir Police wrote on micro-blogging site X.
In addition, the senior police officer met with representatives of several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from across the district. As per reports, the interaction focused on key concerns such as local security challenges, the role of public cooperation, and collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening peace and harmony in the area.
The visit highlighted the state police leadership’s continued dedication to ensuring law and order and reinforcing security arrangements in this sensitive district.