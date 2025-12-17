MPLADS Scam Fallout: Assam Government Dismisses ACS Officer Sukanya Borah

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on corruption within the state administration, the Assam government has dismissed Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sukanya Borah from service following serious allegations of financial irregularities and accumulation of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. The action comes in connection with an alleged scam involving the misappropriation of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

According to official sources, the dismissal followed a detailed departmental inquiry during which 12 charges were framed against Sukanya Borah. The charges are related to alleged financial misconduct, failure to disclose assets, and violation of service rules. After examining financial records and asset declarations, the authorities concluded that the allegations were grave enough to warrant removal from service.

Investigators found that Sukanya Borah allegedly accumulated assets worth approximately Rs 1.23 crore, which were grossly excessive from her known income. Records clearly show that since 2015, her total salary earnings amounted to around Rs 50 lakh. However, officials stated that properties and assets worth nearly Rs 40 lakh were allegedly not disclosed in her mandatory immovable property returns.

Further investigation revealed that several assets were not reflected in her asset declarations submitted for the financial years 2020, 2021, and 2022. This raised serious concerns about deliberate concealment of wealth and violation of established service norms.

The inquiry reportedly identified high-value land and properties owned by the officer in multiple locations across Assam, including Guwahati. In addition, she was found to be in possession of luxury flats in prime areas of the city. The investigation also uncovered ownership of several high-end vehicles, including a Honda City valued at Rs 16.50 lakh, a Tata Harrier worth Rs 17.58 lakh, a Honda Brio valued at Rs 5.32 lakh, along with other SUV-class vehicles.

Notably, this is the second dismissal linked to the same case. Earlier, another ACS officer, Sharmistha Borah, was removed from service on similar charges, indicating that the alleged MPLADS scam may have wider ramifications.

Following the completion of departmental proceedings, the state government decided to dismiss Sukanya Borah, stating serious misconduct, financial impropriety, and breach of trust. Officials confirmed that further legal action may follow, and the matter could be pursued under relevant anti-corruption and criminal laws.

The development is being viewed as a strong signal from the Assam government that corruption and misuse of public funds will not be tolerated, which strengthens its stated commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.