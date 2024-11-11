Manipur: Doctor Escapes With Injuries After Being Shot at by Armed Miscreants

Imphal: In a disturbing development, unidentified armed miscreants shot the managing director of Diabetes Hospital and Research Centre in front of the hospital at Soibam Leikai Ayangpalli Road, Imphal East around 6 pm on Saturday.

Dr Moirangthem Dhanabir, the managing director of the institution, sustained a bullet injury to his left arm. The assailants also fired multiple rounds at an ambulance parked in front of the hospital, leaving four bullet marks on the vehicle. An ambulance rushed the injured doctor to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal East.

Eyewitnesses said that two unknown miscreants wearing face masks approached Dr Dhanabir, confronted him, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot him. The miscreants also fired at the hospital’s ambulance before fleeing the scene. A case has been registered at Porompat Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated.

According to local police, Dr Moirangthem Dhanabir had previously received multiple threats from an underground outfit over various issues, including monetary demands. “It is possible that an underground outfit was involved in the incident,” police said.

Earlier on November 2 the doctor publicly warned the president of the Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), a student body of the state, demanding they clarify allegations that he is not a certified doctor within 20 days. He threatened to file a defamation suit if the allegations were not retracted.