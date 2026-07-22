Manipur: Militants Blow Up Bailey Bridge, Cutting Off Villages from District Headquarters

Guwahati: Today, suspected militants used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to destroy a Bailey bridge over the Namban Lok River in Kamjong district, cutting off the only road linkage between several villages and the district headquarters in the district, police said.

The police remarked that the attack took place at about 9.30am between Phange and Chatric villages. The bridge was built as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and was the only bridge to provide access between Chatric and the rest of the villages and the district headquarters.

The attackers also allegedly set fire to a Bolero pick-up truck belonging to the Telecom Department that was parked on the bank of Namban Lok River during the attack. The car was totally destroyed in the fire.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers used IEDs to demolish the bridge. They suspect it was an act of vandalism with the aim of damaging public property, interrupting the transport and communication services, and terrorizing the local population.

The incident has been called a serious threat to public safety and state security.

A suo motu case has been filed at the CSD Police Station under relevant law and an investigation has been initiated to find out and arrest the attacker

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.