Manipur: Explosives Planted at the Residence of Former MIS & AUDIT Director

Imphal: Miscreants plant grenade at the residence of the former MIS & AUDIT Director Laishram Badal Kumar. The 59-year-old former director and the son of the late L Nodilkumar was targeted by planting a grenade.



Amidst the ongoing ethnic clash and tension in Manipur, on Thursday, unknown miscreants allegedly planted a hand grenade at the residence of a former MIS & AUDIT Director, Laishram Badal Kumar, 59 years old, son of late L Nodikumar, at Top Khongnang Makhong under Porompat Police Station in the Imphal East district.





After receiving information, a team from Porompat Police Station along with a bomb disposal squad immediately rushed to the area and removed the explosive at around 10:30 am. Around 11:21 am, the police safely disposed of the grenade at Awa Ching in Imphal East and then registered a case against the incident.



The family members discovered the grenade at around 9.05 am on Thursday, according to sources. Speculations suggest monetary demand might be the motive behind this threat. However, the true cause of this specific attack remains unknown.



Earlier, a similar incident was reported after discovering a hand grenade at the residence of Remei Alimei, Chief Engineer of the State Water Resources Department, at Chingmeirong Kabui Khul in Imphal West district on Thursday morning. The women of the society staged a sit-in protest at the local community hall, voicing their concerns about the placement of a grenade near a school (Shiningla Bryn Academy). Fortunately, the grenade did not explode, but it caused fear among the residents due to the potential damage and casualties.