Manipur: Fresh Violence Hits Manipur on Republic Day, Kuki Village Set on Fire

Imphal: Violence marred Republic Day celebrations in Manipur on Monday after armed men allegedly torched K. Songlung Kuki village in the Kangchup area of Kangpokpi district, triggering fresh displacement in the hill region.
As per reports, the attack occurred around noon, when multiple houses were set on fire, forcing residents to abandon their homes and flee to safer locations. The arson, carried out in broad daylight, sent shockwaves through the area and renewed fears over civilian security.
Several visuals circulating on social media such as micro-blogging site X show houses engulfed in flames and villagers escaping the area.
Later in the day, the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) said in a statement that it was responsible for an operation conducted in parts of the Songnung Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi district.
The outfit said the action targeted alleged illegal poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and unauthorised encroachment in the Waphong area.
According to the statement, farmhouses and other structures linked to such activities were dismantled around 12.15 pm after repeated public warnings.
"Despite repeated public alerts and sufficient time granted for peacefully compliance, enforcement action was carried out at 12.15pm, burnt the farm houses, farms and dismantled other essential materials against illegal poppy cultivation and unauthorised structures in the Waphong area of the Songnung Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District," ZUF said in the statement.
The group further claimed it would not allow what it termed illegal occupation or activities on the ancestral land of the Zeliangrong Inpui Naga community and reiterated its stand against narcotics-related operations in the region.
