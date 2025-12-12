Torch Rally Held in Bijni Demanding Full Implementation of BTR Accord

Bijni: A massive torch rally was taken out in Bijni subdivision on Thursday evening, organised by the Bijni Regional ABSU and the Nichima Regional ABSU. The demonstration was held in support of an eight-point demand, with the central call for the 100% implementation of the clauses of the BTR Peace Accord signed on 27 January 2020.

The rally began from the Bijni Regional ABSU office and moved through various parts of the town before returning to the office premises, where it concluded. Members held torches and raised slogans urging the government to act without delay on the commitments made in the historic agreement.

Speaking during the rally, an ABSU member said that despite nearly five years passing since the accord was signed, several recommendations remain unimplemented. He added that with the winter session of Parliament underway, it is the right time for the Centre to take concrete steps.

He further stated that ABSU units across Assam are organising similar torch rallies to draw the government’s attention. “If the Centre wants this to remain a peace accord in spirit, it must fulfil the promises made to us. Our demands are only half fulfilled, and we urge immediate action. If the government does not respond, we will be compelled to continue with stronger protest programmes,” the member said.

The rally reflected growing frustration among the community over the delay, even as they reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and democratic movement.