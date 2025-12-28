Manipur Governor Attends Mao Students’ Union Anniversary in Senapati

Senapati: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday attended the Sports Meet and the 92nd anniversary celebrations of the Mao Students’ Union at Punanamei in Senapati district.
While attending the event, the Governor also interacted with students and local residents and spoke about the region’s development prospects.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor spoke about the natural and human potential of Senapati district and said that with the right support, the area could see steady growth in the coming years. He further assured that the government remains focused on improving basic infrastructure, road connectivity and public services to support development and create better opportunities for people.
The Governor also stressed the importance of sustainable livelihood options, especially for young people, and said that long-term progress depends on creating avenues for employment while protecting local resources.
He also encouraged students and youth to take an active role in shaping the future of their communities.
"Governor of Manipur graced the Sports Meet cum 92nd Anniversary of the Mao Students’ Union at Punanamei, Senapati District. Governor highlighted the district’s rich potential and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to development through improved infrastructure, connectivity, public services, and sustainable livelihood opportunities, while underscoring the vital role of youth in shaping the region’s future," Lok Bhavan, Manipur wrote on X.
The Governor said that the Mao region has always been known for helping others, noting that people there have given shelter and support to different communities whenever difficult situations arose.