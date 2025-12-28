CEM Tuliram Ronghang Visits Kheroni, Assures Compensation After Protest-Linked Damage

West Karbi Anglong: Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong witnessed a visit by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, following incidents of violence and damage during a recent protest in the area.

During the protest, several commercial establishments were vandalised, and a portion of the Kheroni Daily Market was gutted in a fire. The incident caused heavy losses to shopkeepers, many of whom said they were not involved in the protest and suffered damage through no fault of their own.

Taking note of the situation, CEM Tuliram Ronghang visited Kheroni to assess the ground reality. He inspected the affected market area, interacted with shop owners, and reviewed the extent of damage caused to shops and properties. The visit was aimed at understanding the losses and reassuring the affected traders.

Speaking during the inspection, Dr Ronghang appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace, restraint, and communal harmony. He emphasised that violence and destruction only harm ordinary people and disrupt livelihoods. The CEM assured that efforts would be made to restore normalcy in the area as soon as possible.

Shopkeepers informed the CEM that their establishments were set on fire during the protest despite them having no role in the incident. They expressed relief after the CEM personally visited each affected shop and listened to their concerns. Many traders said the visit gave them hope that their losses would be acknowledged.

Dr Ronghang assured the affected shopkeepers that the council and administration would take necessary steps to compensate them for their losses. He said proper assessment reports would be prepared and forwarded so that financial assistance could be provided at the earliest.

The visit by the CEM has brought some reassurance to the local business community, which has been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident. Authorities have once again appealed to citizens to resolve issues through dialogue and democratic means, and to avoid actions that disturb public peace and livelihoods.