Manipur: Gunfight Reported in Kangpokpi

Guwahtai: Today, morning gunfight between two armed groups was reported in Lhunjang village along the IT Road in Kangpokpi, after which a primary school was allegedly set on fire.

As per police statement, the exchange of fire began at around 5 am and continued for nearly 30 minutes. Lhunjang falls under Chalwa Police Station and is located around 12 km from the station.

Police said armed miscreants approached the village, allegedly intending to attack, prompting security personnel stationed in the area to retaliate. The village, which has around 40 residents, also houses posts of the Manipur Rifles and displaced personnel of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

No injuries were reported in the exchange of fire, police said.

After the gunfight, the armed miscreants allegedly set fire to Lhunjang Primary School before retreating from the area. The school building was completely gutted in the blaze. Police have not yet identified those responsible for the alleged arson or established their affiliation. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the impact of the continuing violence in Kangpokpi on civilian life and educational infrastructure.