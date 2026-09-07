Teenage Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Dhubri By A 50 Year Old Man

Guwahati: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man in Nayer Alga village under Bilasipara in Dhubri. The incident came to light on Sunday. As per a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the accused, identified as Abed Ali, allegedly approached the minor near her home and lured her away on the pretext of offering her something. He allegedly took her to another location, where the assault is said to have occurred.

The incident came to light after the girl’s family raised an alarm and approached the police. Acting on the complaint, police detained Ali in connection with the alleged offence. The accused is currently being questioned as part of the investigation. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and working to establish the sequence of events.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the case.

The investigation is underway.