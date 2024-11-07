Manipur High Court Chief Justice Inaugarates New Court Building

Imphal: A new court building was inaugurated in Mao by the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court inaugurated the Judicial Magistrate First Class court building in Mao. Speaking at the inaugural event, the Chief Justice expressed pride in the completion of the new court building saying that it fulfils the needs and aspirations of the people of the state. It was also called a significant development in the judiciary of the state.

“Today, we stand before a magnificent court building—a symbol of resilience, commitment, and unwavering faith in the rule of law. It represents not just the physical structure but the hopes and dreams of the people of this region for access to fair, transparent, and efficient justice,” the Chief Justice said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Chipfokho Athia, who had donated the land for the court building. He also expressed his gratitude towards all sections and parties involved in the completion of this project. He also called on everyone to uphold the dignity of the institution and ensure the delivery of justice impartially and promptly to every one.

“The success of this court will not be measured by the strength of its walls, but by the impact it has on the lives of those who seek justice here. Let this building be a beacon of hope, fairness, and truth for generations to come,” the Chief Justice said at the event.

Multiple Judges of the court attended the event along with senior advocates and local people attended the event. The law and order minister of the state also attended the event via video conferencing.