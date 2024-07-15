Manipur: Jiribum violence CRPF personnel killed, 14 year child is admitted to GMCH and two patients are admitted Silchar Medical College

A CRPF jawan has lost its life battlling between the gunfight by militants.The two Manipur police personnel is also reported to be injured in the plight. According to the sources unknown militants armed with sophisticated weapons launched an attack on Saturday Night. The army securities counteracted on such attack on Sunday morning. Two men aged 31 and 39 are admitted with gunshot injury. A 14 year old child is admitted to GMCH and two patients are admitted Silchar Medical College
As violence erupted the torned unrest Manipur is reported to follow up the incident around 9:00 am on Sunday, personnel of Manipur Police and CRPF are engaged in area domination activity when they are ambushed reportedly by Kuki militants.
They are fired upon from multiple locations by the extremists who are reportedly armed with modern weapons. The security personnel returned fire ,resulting in an encounter that lasted about 20 minutes.During the gunfight, CRPF personnel Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, received bullet injuries to the head, news agency PTI reported. He is shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last. A resident of Bihar's Madhubani, Ajay Kumar Jha is a driver in the Central Armed Police Force.
Two officers of the Manipur Police also suffered injuries in the incident. Sub-Inspector K. Romendro and Rifleman Robindro, sustained splinter injuries in the attack, as sources said. Their condition is said to be stable. After reinforcements reached the spot, the troops quickly launched combing operations to find the militants who retreated to the forests. Additional security forces are deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday's attack, another official said.
The Chief Minister N Biren singh of Manipur has condemned the killing of CRPF personnel through his tweet. He wrote "I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by armed group suspected to be Kuki militants in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier ,while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured in an attack."
