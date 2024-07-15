Manipur: Jiribum violence CRPF personnel killed, 14 year child is admitted to GMCH and two patients are admitted Silchar Medical College

A CRPF jawan has lost its life battlling between the gunfight by militants.The two Manipur police personnel is also reported to be injured in the plight. According to the sources unknown militants armed with sophisticated weapons launched an attack on Saturday Night. The army securities counteracted on such attack on Sunday morning. Two men aged 31 and 39 are admitted with gunshot injury. A 14 year old child is admitted to GMCH and two patients are admitted Silchar Medical College

As violence erupted the torned unrest Manipur is reported to follow up the incident around 9:00 am on Sunday, personnel of Manipur Police and CRPF are engaged in area domination activity when they are ambushed reportedly by Kuki militants.