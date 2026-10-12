Manipur: JTC Suspends Post-Mortem, Seeks Recovery of Naga Man’s Missing Head

Guwahati: The Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur) has suspended the post-mortem examinations of two Naga men allegedly killed in an attack by suspected armed Kuki militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, demanding the recovery of one victim’s missing head and the arrest of three individuals within 48 hours.

The bodies of Dibambou Ringkangmai aged 48, and Ajinbou Ringkangmai aged 52, residents of Makui village, were brought to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal late on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the JTC’s working committee, representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, said the post-mortems would remain suspended until Ajinbou’s missing head was recovered and handed over to his family for burial.

The council issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Centre and the Manipur government, demanding the arrest of Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip, whom it named as alleged perpetrators.

The JTC accused the authorities of failing to act against those responsible and alleged that the attackers were operating with impunity under the Suspension of Operations agreement.

The incident occurred on 10th October , when three Naga village guards were reportedly killed in an attack on Makui Ashang village along the Imphal–Tamei road.

A bid a final goodbye to the departed soul, a prayer and condolence programme was held at the JNIMS mortuary.