Manipur: Kanchup Chiru dies after physical assault; allegedly abducted by unidentified members

Imphal: In a tragic incident, a resident from Kangpokpi district was abducted by unknown armed miscreants and succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was released on Monday night. He is survived by his wife and four children.
The post-mortem of the deceased, identified as Merangir Chiru, 47, was carried out at RIMS on Tuesday. However, the body is lying at the RIMS mortuary after the the family members have refused to collect the body until the perpetrators are identified and booked as per the law.
According to the family, they will claim the body only when the culprits are identified and apprehended by law enforcement agencies. Reports indicate that Merangir Chiru was summoned by unidentified members of a UG group on Monday morning at Kangchup Chingkhong However, he was released on the same night after pressure from CSOs following his prolonged absence.
The meeting ostensibly concerned an incident from several months ago, and Merangir was subsequently detained by the group.
Soon after his release, Chiru was rushed to RIMS but he was pronounced dead at around 9:45 pm, it said.
A suo moto case has been registered, and according to the police report, it is suspected that the victim may have been assaulted during his captivity. Confirmation is pending from the post-mortem report, which is yet to be released.
Meanwhile, the deceased's wife, Jatakpon Mechek, has claimed that her husband was an innocent farmer and a doting father to his children.
“As my husband was taken alive, I want him back alive," she demanded.
Chairman Alen Thanga of Kangchup Chiru Village vehemently condemned the killing, highlighting that the Chiru tribe has historically maintained peace amidst Manipur's ongoing communal tensions.
The incident has stirred emotions within the community, calling for solidarity and justice for Merangir Chiru.
In a turn of events, a video of the deceased taken during his custody period went viral on social media.
