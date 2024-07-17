Manipur: Kanchup Chiru dies after physical assault; allegedly abducted by unidentified members

Imphal: In a tragic incident, a resident from Kangpokpi district was abducted by unknown armed miscreants and succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was released on Monday night. He is survived by his wife and four children.

The post-mortem of the deceased, identified as Merangir Chiru, 47, was carried out at RIMS on Tuesday. However, the body is lying at the RIMS mortuary after the the family members have refused to collect the body until the perpetrators are identified and booked as per the law.

According to the family, they will claim the body only when the culprits are identified and apprehended by law enforcement agencies. Reports indicate that Merangir Chiru was summoned by unidentified members of a UG group on Monday morning at Kangchup Chingkhong However, he was released on the same night after pressure from CSOs following his prolonged absence.