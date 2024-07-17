Mumbai Stampede-Like Situation After Hundreds Of Job Seekers Turn Up For Walk-In Interview In Mumbai's Kalina

Candidates have come from Prathameshwar from Buldhana district,

Another aspirant who has BA degree said he does not know much about the work of a handyman, but says he "needs the job". Another candidate has travelled from Rajasthan's Alwar to Mumbai. He has an MCom degree, but has applied for a job that has a basic education requirement. "I am preparing for government job exams as well, someone told me that the salary here is good. So I have come."

