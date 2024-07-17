Mumbai Stampede-Like Situation After Hundreds Of Job Seekers Turn Up For Walk-In Interview In Mumbai's Kalina

Mumbai: The Announcement of Air India Airport Services Ltd. of walk-in interview invited a huge crowd seeking jobs. It happened on Tuesday that Mumbai Kalina has turned out to be a space out for the job seekers. It created a chaotic scene compelling the authorities to interfere with the traffic.
The chaotic scenes have led to immense trouble for law and order. They later announced the candidates to leave their CVs on the desk to restore harmony. The sources said as reported from a tweet on X
It is a stampede situation when such traffic takes place in the Air India Recruitment Drive. There are 25000 applicants for 600 vacancies.
According to sources, the applicants waited for hours long without food and water and they jostled against each other to reach the counter of the application form
The salary offered is Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 and Rs 30000 for overtime allowance. Physical strength is what they are looking for and the educational criteria are basics
Candidates have come from Prathameshwar from Buldhana district,
Another aspirant who has BA degree said he does not know much about the work of a handyman, but says he "needs the job". Another candidate has travelled from Rajasthan's Alwar to Mumbai. He has an MCom degree, but has applied for a job that has a basic education requirement. "I am preparing for government job exams as well, someone told me that the salary here is good. So I have come."
The Mumbai incident comes days after a viral video showed hundreds of jobseekers pushing and shoving each other at a walk-in interview at Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district.
