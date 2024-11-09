Manipur: Khumji-2 village celebrates 61st Foundation Day

Imphal: The Khumji-2 village in the Noney District of Manipur celebrated its 61st Foundation Day with vibrant festivities under the theme Peace, Unity and Prosperity, showcasing the village’s deep-rooted cultural heritage and communal spirit. The celebration brought together villagers, leaders, and dignitaries to honour the history and unity of the Khumji-2 village.





The event commenced with a traditional rally led by village elders and local dignitaries, symbolizing the unity and collective spirit of the community. Villagers, adorned in colourful traditional attire, performed folk dances, indigenous music, and displayed local artistry, offering a vivid representation of the village’s cultural richness.



Several prominent figures graced the occasion, including Dinganglung Gangmei, Retired IAS and Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of Manipur, who attended as the chief guest. i Janghemlung Panmei, MLA of Tamenglong AC, presided over the event, while Hannah Kamei, IAS, from the Tribal Affairs & Hills Department, was the guest of honour.



In a key highlight of the day, the HAC Chairman unveiled a commemorative monolith dedicated to the village’s 61st Foundation Day, in the presence of Khumji-2 Village Authority leaders, youth representatives, church officials, and civil society leaders, including Richard Kamei, President of RNYOM, and Daichui Gangmei, President of RNSOM. Addressing the gathering, the Chairman underscored the need to preserve Khumji-2’s cultural heritage while promoting sustainable community development.