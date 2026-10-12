Manipur Launches Statewide Campaign to Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out

Guwahati: A statewide campaign has been launched in Manipur to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, with special camps being organised across 3,041 polling booths, the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office today.

In a statement, the CEO’s office said all 16 district election officers (DEOs) had initiated the campaign to help eligible voters verify their enrolment status and resolve issues related to the electoral rolls.

Voters can approach booth-level officers (BLOs), 84 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), 60 electoral registration officers (EROs) or their respective DEOs to register complaints and seek assistance, the statement said.

“We are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list,” the CEO’s office said.

The Election Commission published the final electoral rolls for Manipur on 6th September after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The revised rolls contain more than 19.60 lakh electors across the state’s 60 Assembly constituencies.

During the revision exercise, 1.89 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls, while 56,871 voters were added.

Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Sinha said the revised rolls comprised 9,53,350 male voters, 10,06,962 female voters and 308 third-gender electors. Women outnumber men in the updated electoral rolls.

The campaign comes ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year. The special camps aim to address enrolment-related concerns and ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to verify and correct their details before the polls.