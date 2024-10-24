Manipur: Local Police Arrestes Individual Involved in Looting Bank

Imphal: A team from Manipur Police was able to arrest one person involved in the looting of a bank in the Kakching District of the state. The miscreant was reported to have served in the Indian Air Force in the past.

A team from Kakching Police was able to arrest one person who was found to be directly involved in the looting of the UCO Bank branch at Keithel Khongnang Mari Fangba. The incident had taken place at around 3 PM on October 16 and the local police initiated an investigation into the matter soon after it took place.

Local Police informed that the miscreant was identified as 46-year-old Naorem Rome. He is the son of the late Naorem Gourahari from Kakching Sumak Leikai Keithel Macha Pareng. He is married and has two sons. It was mentioned that Naorem Rome had previously served as a sergeant in the Indian Air Force.

The DIG Range 2 of Manipur mentioned that a Special Investigation Team was set up, which was led by Kakching District ASP and supported by ASP Law and Order. During the operation, the police team arrested the primary accused and seized a two-wheeler bearing registration number MN 01 AJ 3173, Rs 3,03.500 in cash, clothing and a knife.