Manipur: Loktak Run 2024 Organised to Commemorate Loktak Day

Imphal: A 12-km long Loktak Run 2024 was organised to commemorate the Loktak Day with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle and spreading awareness to save the Loktak Lake. This water body in the heart of the Northeast Indian state of Manipur has a vital place in terms of the culture and tourism of the state.

The 12-km long Loktak Run was organised on Thursday commemorating Loktak Day. This year’s theme for the event was Stop Plastic Pollution, Save Loktak. The run was flagged off from Sendra and it ended at the Ningthoukhong Higher Secondary School. MLA S Premchandra and LDA chairman M Asnikumar formally flagged off the event.

Speaking at the event, MLA S Premchandra highlighted the ecological importance the Loktak Lake. He spoke not only about how the water body supports a massive human population but also a wide variety of flora and fauna. He also spoke about the need to preserve this natural ecosystem for the benefit of the generations to come.

Meanwhile, the LDA chairman spoke about the cultural and historical significance of the water body and its need to be protected from damage. He also enumerated some of the initiatives taken by the government, private parties and individuals in this direction.