Manipur: Mandate Issued for Strict Enforcement of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006

Imphal: The Food Safety Administration at Thoubal informed all Food Business Operators (FBO) who carry out food business in the Thoubal district of Manipur that the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 needs to be followed strictly.

The mandate has been issued to lay down a science-based standard for food items and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import, to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption, stated a release. The FSS Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations, 2011 had come into force with immediate effect from August 5, 2011, which extends to the whole of India, it added.

Anyone who carries out any kind of food business in the district has been instructed to fulfil all conditions as per FSS Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011, to ensure and available of safe and standard food to the general public in connection with the upcoming festival Diwali and Ningol Chakouba etc, mentioned the statement.

Any Food Business Operators (such as retailers, wholesalers, eateries, hotels, cafes, restaurants, sweet comers, sweet shops, meat and fish shops etc.) that are found to be violating and indulging to be contravened by the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006; Rules and Regulations shall be dealt with in accordance with the food law, it stated.

The Food Safety Officer shall monitor and carry out a special drive at any time at the premises of such FBOs to check the provisions of FSSAI guidelines. Each and every FBO should cooperate with such officers while doing their duty. Obstructing or impersonating a Food Safety Officer by FBOs may result in he/she shall be liable to punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months and also with a fine which may extend to Rs one lakh under the penalty provision of Section 62 of FSSA, 2006, it mentioned.

FBOs have been strictly instructed not to sell, store or distribute any prohibited article of food such as tobacco containing, nicotine and its products as per recent gazette notification, No. MED-1401/12/2021-HS-Health, dated on October 18, 2024.