Manipur: Migratory Amur Falcons Start Arriving in Large Numbers

Imphal: Large groups of Amur Falcons have started arriving in the state of Manipur. These migratory birds fly for arround 20000 kilometres every year to reach Manipur from Africa.

Amur Falcons, locally called Akhuaipuina have started arriving in large numbers in the Tamenglong district of Manipur. With more and more birds coming in every day, the distinct administration and the local villagers have initiated projective measures for these migratory birds. Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no hunting or poaching of these migratory birds while will be staying in the region for a few months before returning. As a part of this initiative, residents of a total of thirty-three villages have been asked to submit their airguns.

It was also mentioned that this year, the birds arrived ahead of the usual time and with the growing number, authorities have predicted a larger footfall of visitors this year. Officials from the Forest department and police department have kept a strict vigil on the roasting sites to ensure that no hunting or poaching takes place. They are also undertaking checks in local grocery shops and hardware shops to avoid stocking or sale of airguns or pellets.

It was notified to the public that hunting, killing or destruction of wildlife including migratory birds such as Amur Falcon in any way for consumption or possession or otherwise is a punishable offence under Section 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.