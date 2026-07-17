Randeep Hooda Urges Manipur to Unite for Peace During Meeting with Chief Minister

Guwahati: The bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has appealed to the people of Manipur to come together as one family and work towards lasting peace and harmony during a meeting with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Imphal.

Hooda, accompanied by his wife and Manipuri actor Linthoingambi Laishram, called on the Chief Minister at his official residence on 16th July. During the meeting, Hooda congratulated Singh on assuming office as Chief Minister despite the challenging law and order situation in the state. He urged people from all communities to unite and contribute to the restoration of peace and reconciliation in Manipur.

Responding to the actor's remarks, Singh acknowledged the challenges of taking charge amid the ongoing crisis but expressed confidence that normalcy would soon return to the state.

The Chief Minister referred to his recent peace initiative in Jiribam district, stating that the trust deficit among communities had reduced significantly and that residents had begun living together peacefully once again.

He said the state government was extending all possible support to safeguard the lives of its citizens and appealed to all communities to actively participate in the peace process to restore harmony and build a more cohesive society.

After the meeting, Singh, Hooda and Laishram shared a traditional meal of khechri as part of the Rath Yatra (Kang) festival celebrations.