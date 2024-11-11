Manipur MP Questions the Sincerity of the Legislators Towards Citizens of the State

Imphal: The member of Lok Sabha from Manipur, Bimol Akoijam raised questions about the sincerity of the legislators regarding their duties. He was speaking at an interaction campaign in Imphal West when he made this comment.

Lok Sabha representative from Manipur, Bimol Akoijam mentioned that legislators of the state who are generally talking about the long history of the state and the people residing there, often blindly follow the unjustified commands from their seniors.

Bimol Akoijam was speaking at a day-long interaction programme undertaken at the residence of social worker Oinam Romen in Singjamei Oinam Thingel of Imphal West when he made these comments on Sunday. The said programme was organised by the New Development Organisation Singjamei (NDOS).

He alleged that the legislators of the ruling party have failed to discharge their duties and that the people of Manipur are suffering because of the lack of sincerity of the legislators. He also said that the legislators are not permanent and that they should remember that the government is for the people and is elected by the citizens.

He also asked the citizens to avoid taking bribes during elections and to elect qualified legislators for the betterment of society. He added that the public of Manipur proved that the voice of the people is stronger than that of the money and muscle power during the last Lok Sabha Elections and called it a necessary change.