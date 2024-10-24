Manipur: National Integration Tour Comes to an End

Imphal: A National Integration Tour was organised under Operation Sadbhavana by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army. The Tour flagged off on October 14 and came to an end on October 23. A total of nine youth ambassadors from Manipur took part in this tour.

A total of nine youths from the state of Manipur participated as Youth Ambassadors of the state in the Nationa Integration Tour organised under Operation Sadbhavana by the Spear Corps. The tour aimed at fostering national unity and cultural interchange was flagged off by the General Officer Commanding of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army on October 14 from Koirengei and culminated at the same location on October 23.

The tour took the participants to Kolkata where they visited the the iconic Victoria Memorial, participated in a Heritage Walk at Fort William, and visited Kitchener House, the Headquarters of Eastern Command, and the Command Museum of the Indian Army during a two-day stay. They also interacted with Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

The tour then proceeded to Tawang, where they visited significant landmarks such as Bomdila, Sela Pass, Sela Lake, Tawang Monastery, Bumla Pass and the Psangestar Tso, also known as Madhuri Lake. They stayed in Tawang from October 16 to 18 before moving to Shillong. They visited Dawki Lake, Mawlynnong village and the Living Root bridge during this phase of the tour. They also visited the Headquarters of the Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) at Shillong and later met with the Governor of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The tour came to an end in Imphal where they were felicitated by the GOC, Red Shield Division, at Koirengei on Wednesday.