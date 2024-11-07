Manipur: Ningol Chakouba Celebrated by Meitei Eikhoi Punsinsi

Imphal: The Meitai community of the state of Manipur recently celebrated the festival of Ningol Chakouba. Members of the Meitei Eikhoi Punsinsi (MEIPUN) celebrated the festival at the residence of its senior advisor Keke Wahengbam in Porompat Thawanthaba Leikai on Wednesday.

The celebration saw the participation of women from multiple communities of the state. These included the Meitei, Tangkhul, Kabui, and Meitei Pangal. The participants brought offerings of fruits and sweets as a part of the customs of the festival.

Meitei Eikhoi Punsinsi senior advisor Rajendro Pangambam, renowned singer Sadananda Hamom, social activist Kshetri Tama, and dignitaries including Rojit Wahengbam, Brojen Nongmaithem, Sagolshem Sanathoi, Ranjit Roger, and Laimujam Pratap also participated in the event.

The organisers also presented gifts to the women, symbolising the strengthening of familial bonds between brothers and sisters following a feast together.

Keke Wahengbam said that the primary objective of the festival was to fortify the relationships among the indigenous peoples of Manipur. He hoped that the event would serve as a symbol of unity to safeguard the region’s territorial integrity.

As a vote of thanks, Bobo Khundrakpam, an admin of the Meitei Eikhoi Punsinsi group, expressed his gratitude to those living outside the state who had contributed towards the festival.