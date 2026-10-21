Manipur Violence: ADGP Lahari Dorjee Confirms 3 Arrests, Assures Swift Action in Special Press Briefing

Following a fresh wave of violence across Manipur that left four people dead, security forces have launched intensive, intelligence-based operations to apprehend the perpetrators and restore order.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Imphal, Manipur Police Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo detailed three major incidents spanning October 18 and 19. These included communal clashes in Thoubal, an IED blast targeting security personnel at Singjamei, and an armed ambush that killed three Meitei villagers collecting firewood at Sunulok Hill.

ADGP Lhatoo confirmed that a joint team of Manipur Police, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF CoBRA recovered 12 sophisticated firearms and arrested three suspects. Preliminary investigations reveal that two detainees admitted to being part of the assault team.

Intensive search operations and intelligence-based operations have been conducted by joint teams... two of them have admitted to being part of the assault team responsible for the death of three individuals," ADGP Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo stated.

The senior official assured that strict legal action would be taken "without fear or favour" and urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media. High-tech surveillance using drones and helicopters remains active to prevent further escalation.