Manipur: October Mass Rally 2018 Commemorated in Imphal

Imphal: The United Committee Manipur organised an event on Thursday to commemorate the October Mass Rally 2018. The event was undertaken at the Manipur Press Club located in the capital city.

Several dignitaries attended the event and shed light on the importance of the October Mass Rally 2018 for the state’s unity. They also highlighted the need to reaffirm the public’s commitment towards the same for the development of the state as a whole.

United Committee Manipur president YK Dhiren spoke about the importance of unity among the people of Manipur to counter divisive tactics that have emerged in the state. YK Dhiren stressed that the rally symbolised the citizens’ collective resolve to stand united, and the efforts towards divide and rule policy would not succeed as long as the people remained united.

He also said that we need collective vigilance against foreign influences, particularly the influx of alleged narcotics and terrorist groups from Myanmar adding that such groups posed a threat to Manipur’s territorial and social stability and that the state needs a strong response to protect the state’s interest. He called on all the people of Manipur to rise above individual differences and work toward a common goal, asserting that unity is essential to maintaining Manipur’s strength and identity in the face of external pressures.

The event commemorated that on the day in 2018 in Imphal, the people of Manipur cautioned the government of India of serious consequences if the integrity of the state was disturbed while bringing a settlement to the NSCN-IM issues.