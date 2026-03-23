Manipur Police Arrest 14 UNLF (Koireng) Cadres in Thoubal, Arms and Cash Seized

Imphal: In a major crackdown, Manipur Police on Sunday arrested 14 cadres of the proscribed UNLF (Koireng) from the Haokhong area under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.
According to police, the arrested individuals belong to different districts of the state, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal.
The group comprised members across age groups, ranging from teenagers to senior operatives.
"Today 22.03.2026, Manipur Police arrested 14 (fourteen) cadres of UNLF (Koireng) from Haokhong area, under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal," Manipur Police wrote on X.
During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other materials from their possession. The seized items include two INSAS rifles, multiple magazines for INSAS rifles and LMGs, 100 rounds of ammunition, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.
Police also recovered 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks and four four-wheeler vehicles during the crackdown.
The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in the region.
Further investigation into the case is currently underway.