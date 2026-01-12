Manipur Police Arrest Active RPF/PLA Cadre in Imphal Operation

Imphal, Jan 11: Security forces in Manipur have arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed outfit RPF/PLA during an operation carried out on Sunday, police said.
The arrested individual has been identified as Thiyam Yaiphaba Meitei, also known as Pibarel, aged 28, a resident of Ningomthong Bazar in Imphal West district.
He was apprehended from Yaripok Yambem Makha Leikai under the jurisdiction of Andro Police Station in Imphal East district.
According to police, a mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the accused at the time of arrest.
“On 11.01.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, one Thiyam Yaiphaba Meitei @ Pibarel (28) of Ningomthong Bazar, Imphal West from Yaripok Yambem Makha Leikai under Andro-PS, Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from him,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role and possible links with underground activities.
Police said necessary legal procedures are being followed in the case.
In a separate operation on January 10, security forces arrested three suspected drug smugglers after intercepting the vehicle they were travelling in at a naka checkpoint under Tengnoupal Police Station in Tengnoupal district.
The arrested persons were identified as James Baite (28) of Tengnoupal district, Hatneikim Baite (50) of Tengnoupal district, and David T Mate (41) of Churachandpur district.
"On 10.01.2026, security forces arrested 03 (three) drug smugglers after intercepting them in the vehicle they were travelling in from the naka check point at Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal district: i)Shri James Baite ( 28) of Tengnoupal district, ii)Ms. Hatneikim Baite (50) of Tengnoupal district and iii)Shri David T Mate (41) of Churachandpur district," the Police added.
Police said approximately 5.89 kilograms of WY tablets were recovered from their possession. In addition, a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number MZ-01F-5013, three mobile phones, and three Aadhaar cards were also seized during the operation.
Authorities said legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases and investigations are continuing to identify possible links and networks.