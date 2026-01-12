Manipur Police Arrest Active RPF/PLA Cadre in Imphal Operation

"On 10.01.2026, security forces arrested 03 (three) drug smugglers after intercepting them in the vehicle they were travelling in from the naka check point at Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal district: i)Shri James Baite ( 28) of Tengnoupal district, ii)Ms. Hatneikim Baite (50) of Tengnoupal district and iii)Shri David T Mate (41) of Churachandpur district," the Police added.