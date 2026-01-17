Manipur Police Arrest Four Militants, Seize Cash and Mobile Phones in Multi-District Operations

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces arrested four alleged militants belonging to different banned outfits in a series of operations carried out across Bishnupur and Imphal West districts over the past two days.
On January 16, police arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), identified as Wairokpam Atu Meitei alias Boiton (22), from Phoijing Tera Makhong under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.
A mobile phone was seized from his possession.
On the same day, another PREPAK cadre, Malem Heisnam alias Ngaiba (21), a resident of Karang Maning Leikai, was arrested from the Thanga Chingang playground area under Keibul Lamjao police station in Bishnupur district.
In a separate operation, security forces arrested a woman cadre of the RPF/PLA, identified as Chabungbam Thaibema Devi alias Medha (49), from her residence at Tera Loukrakpam Leikai under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.
Police said she was involved in extortion activities.
Items seized from her included Rs 1 lakh in cash believed to be extortion proceeds, a mobile handset and an Aadhaar card.
Earlier, on January 15, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the KCP (Taibanganba) group, identified as Thangjam Tomba Meitei alias Bikash (31), from the locality of his current residence under Kumbi police station in Bishnupur district.
Investigation is underway to ascertain the roles of the arrested individuals and to trace their networks.