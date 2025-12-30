Manipur Police Arrest PREPAK Cadre, Destroy 35 Acres of Poppy Cultivation in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur continued their crackdown on insurgent activities and illicit poppy cultivation with separate operations carried out in Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts over the past two days, police said on Monday.
In one operation conducted on December 28, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) from Khangabok along National Highway-102 near the district hospital gate under Thoubal police station limits.
The arrested individual has been identified as Chandam Chandramani Singh, also known as Ghambir or Tamyanganba (49), a resident of Lairenkabi Maning Leikai in Imphal West district.
A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession during the arrest, police added.
In another operation on December 29, joint teams of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Forest Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed poppy plantations spread across approximately 35 acres in the hill ranges of Langkhong (Saisijang) in Kangpokpi district.
Police said the operation also led to the destruction of 12 makeshift huts used by cultivators.
In addition, 13 bags of fertilisers, 19 bottles of Roundup herbicide, 16 bags of salt and various equipment, including spray pumps, pipes and other materials used for poppy cultivation, were seized and burnt on the spot.
Such coordinated operations would continue as part of efforts to curb insurgency-related activities and the illegal cultivation of poppy in the state.