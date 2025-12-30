Manipur Police Arrest PREPAK Cadre, Destroy 35 Acres of Poppy Cultivation in Kangpokpi

"On 29.12.2025, combined teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest department, and NCB destroyed 35 (Thirty Five) Acres of poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Langkhong (Saisijang), Kangpokpi district. 12 (Twelve) huts, 13 (Thirteen) bags of fertilizers, 19 (Nineteen) Roundup Herbicides, 16 (Sixteen) bags of salt, and equipment like Spray pumps, Pipes, Herbicides etc. used in cultivation were destroyed and burnt," the Police added.