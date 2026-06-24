Manipur Police Arrest Three Militants, Recover Arms Cache in Follow-Up Operation

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested three suspected militants in separate operations across the state and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition linked to an ongoing investigation, officials said.

The arrests were carried out as part of intensified security measures aimed at curbing insurgent activities and extortion networks operating in the region. Among those apprehended was an alleged member of a proscribed outfit who was reportedly staying at a relief camp. Police said the individuals were suspected of involvement in unlawful activities, including extortion and support for militant organisations.

In a related development, security personnel recovered a stockpile of weapons and ammunition during a follow-up operation in Thoubal district. The seizure was reportedly made based on information obtained during the investigation of an earlier arrest connected to an insurgent group member detained outside the state.

Authorities stated that the latest action forms part of a broader effort to dismantle militant networks and prevent the circulation of illegal arms in Manipur. Investigations are continuing to identify additional links and individuals associated with the recovered weapons.

Security forces have stepped up coordinated operations across Manipur in recent weeks, resulting in multiple arrests and significant recoveries of arms and ammunition.