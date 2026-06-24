Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – Young Professionals Roundtable Organised at Morigaon College (Autonomous)

Morigaon: The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) – Young Professionals Roundtable was successfully organised at Morigaon College (Autonomous) on 24 June 2026. The event was centred on the theme “Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Viksit Bharat”, bringing together students, young professionals, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss youth development and nation-building.

The programme was moderated by Dr Paragjyoti Mahanta, who guided the discussions and proceedings throughout the event.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Dr Lila Kanta Barthakur, Principal of Morigaon College (Autonomous). In his address, he highlighted the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India and emphasised the importance of empowering youth to contribute towards the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The welcome address was followed by the traditional Lighting of the Lamp Ceremony and the collective singing of Vande Mataram, setting a patriotic and inspirational tone for the event.

Mohit Rabha, Deputy Director, MY Bharat, addressed the gathering and introduced the Viksit Bharat initiative in Morigaon, Assam, as well as various MY Bharat programmes of the Government of India. He described Viksit Bharat as a decentralised approach aimed at strengthening and developing Tier-III educational institutions and empowering youth at the grassroots level.

A video presentation on the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was subsequently screened, showcasing the Prime Minister’s efforts and vision for youth engagement, leadership development, and nation-building.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony, during which the distinguished panelists were honoured with traditional gamosas, mementos, and commemorative photo frames in recognition of their contributions.

Taran Soni, Prime Minister’s Representative, delivered an inspiring address on the impact of the Viksit Bharat initiative, sharing his personal journey and experiences. He spoke about representing India in the United States and presenting his ideas before the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He also highlighted his participation in BRICS-related engagements and encouraged students to utilise platforms such as MY Bharat to pursue their aspirations and leadership potential.

Arup Jyoti Kalita, Director, Assam Society for Social Audit, spoke on the vision of Viksit Bharat and motivated students to enhance their skills through government learning platforms such as SWAYAM and DIKSHA. He contextualised the discussion by highlighting emerging opportunities in Assam, including the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, and emphasised the need for youth to prepare themselves for future opportunities.

Dhiren Handique, Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, interacted with students on the evolving demands of the future economy and industry. He discussed cognitive development, adaptability, and the skills required for success in an increasingly dynamic workforce.

Dr Kajal Saikia, General Manager (HR & Legal), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), delivered a thought-provoking address emphasising the concept of “Viksit Me” before “Viksit Bharat.” He encouraged students to focus on personal growth, skill enhancement, and self-development as the foundation for national progress.

The programme concluded with a closing address by Dhrubajyoti Bora from SDF, who summarised the key discussions of the day and encouraged participants to actively contribute towards building a skilled, empowered, and future-ready India.

The event successfully provided a platform for meaningful dialogue between youth, policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders, reinforcing the collective commitment towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through leadership, innovation, and skill development.