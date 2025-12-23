Manipur Police Reviews Security Measures for Petrol Pumps, Assures Enhanced Protection

Imphal: In the wake of recent security concerns involving petrol pumps, Manipur Police has held a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to assess and strengthen safety arrangements for retail outlets dealing in petroleum products.
The meeting was chaired by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) on Monday and attended by Superintendents of Police (SP) from concerned districts along with representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association in Manipur.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the existing security framework and identifying areas requiring immediate improvement.
According to Manipur police, the department has assured that security arrangements at retail outlets will be re-evaluated and reinforced.
"A meeting was held today at PHQ chaired by Addl DGP (L&O) along with concerned Districts SsP and Petroleum Dealers Association, Manipur to review the existing security in place. The Police Department has assured that security arrangement for Retail Outlets (RO) shall be reviewed," Manipur Police wrote micro-blogging site X.
In a bid to enhance security measures, all employees working at petrol pumps will undergo vetting to prevent any security lapses. In addition, mobile police teams will be deployed at key and sensitive locations to ensure round-the-clock safety of the outlets.
"Additional security measures including vetting of all employees of ROs shall be done. Mobile police teams shall be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the safety of ROs," the Police added.
The police also stated that the anti-extortion mechanism would be further strengthened to effectively counter threats directed at petrol pumps and dealers.
Manipur Police further revealed that two individuals have already been arrested in recent days in connection with extortion activities targeting a petrol pump. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend others involved.
"In the recent past few days, Manipur Police has already arrested 02 persons i/c with extortion from the petrol pump. Further investigation continues," the Police added.