Muslim Community in Sivasagar Condemn Violence on Minorities in Bangladesh

Sivasagar: Over hundred members of the Muslim community in Assam’s Sivasagar district took to the streets on Monday as a mark of protest against the brutal killing of a Hindu minority man in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.

The protest was organized by the Central Committee of the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad (UAMKP). The protesting individuals strongly condemned the inhuman and barbaric act in Bangladesh, where 27-year-old garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was publicly tortured and burnt alive.

Reportedly, the demonstrators assembled at around 10 am in front of the Sibsagar Press Club, holding placards and raising slogans against terrorism, religious fundamentalism and violence in the name of religion.

During the protest, participants raised slogans denouncing jihadi extremism and accused the Bangladeshi establishment of patronising terrorist elements. The demonstrators burnt and trampled Bangladeshi national flags on the main roads of Sivasagar, demanding justice for the victim and protection of religious minorities. The protestors also demanded strong action against extremist elements allegedly operating in Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, Monirul Islam Bora, President of the Central Committee of UAMKP, alleged that extremist forces have gained control in Bangladesh, leading to repeated attacks on minorities. He stated that the killing of Dipu Das had not only violated human rights but also damaged the global image of Islam.

Monirul Islam Bora further alleged that democratic institutions in Bangladesh have weakened and that radical groups are using the situation to spread instability in Assam and the northeastern region. He also urged the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and global human rights organizations, to intervene and take firm steps to dismantle extremist networks operating from Bangladeshi soil.

Members of the Sivasagar district unit of UAMKP and office-bearers of its women’s wing also participated in the protest, expressing solidarity with the victim’s family and condemning violence against minorities.

The protesters reiterated their demand for strict international intervention to dismantle extremist networks and ensure the protection of minority communities.

It may be mentioned that, Dipu Chandra Das who was working at a garment factory in Mymensingh was brutally beaten to death on Thursday night for allegedly insulting Islam. Reportedly, after his lynching, his lifeless body was tied to a tree and set on fire, with dozens of people celebrating the barbarity. This incident has renewed concerns for minorities in the neighbouring country.