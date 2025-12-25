Manipur Police Seize 1.6 Lakh Psychotropic Tablets, Arrest Assam Man in Jiribam

"On 24.12.2025, Security Forces arrested one Ilaj Ali Laskar (29) of Lalpani, Cachar, Assam from Chandrapur area under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam district. From his possession, the following were recovered: i)1,60,000 psychotropic tablets, engraved WY/R, total weighing 18.6 kgs and ii)A truck bearing regd. no. AS24 AC-3721, which was used by the arrestee to transport the contraband item," Manipur Police wrote on X.