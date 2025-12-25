Manipur Police Seize 1.6 Lakh Psychotropic Tablets, Arrest Assam Man in Jiribam

Jiribam: Security Forces on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man from Assam's Cachar district in a major seizure of psychotropic drugs, said Manipur Police.
The arrested individual, identified as Ilaj Ali Laskar of Lalpani, was apprehended from the Chandrapur area under Jiribam Police Station jurisdiction. Authorities recovered a total of 1,60,000 psychotropic tablets, engraved WY/R, weighing approximately 18.6 kilograms.
In addition, the truck used to transport the contraband, bearing registration number AS24 AC-3721, was also seized.
"On 24.12.2025, Security Forces arrested one Ilaj Ali Laskar (29) of Lalpani, Cachar, Assam from Chandrapur area under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam district. From his possession, the following were recovered: i)1,60,000 psychotropic tablets, engraved WY/R, total weighing 18.6 kgs and ii)A truck bearing regd. no. AS24 AC-3721, which was used by the arrestee to transport the contraband item," Manipur Police wrote on X.
The arrest and seizure were part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in the region.
As per reports, investigations are underway, and further action is expected based on the findings.
Earlier this December, security forces in Manipur made a major drug bust, seizing narcotics worth around Rs 12.5 crore and arresting two men from Assam. Authorities described the operation as a significant step against drug trafficking in the region.
The raid took place on Friday, December 6, when a joint team from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at Leingangpokpi in Jiribam district. Officials confirmed that the suspects were carrying highly addictive drugs.
The arrested individuals were identified as Rajib Hussain Mazumder from Ranighat and Sahar Alom Mazumder from Dubang, both located in Assam's Cachar district. Police recovered a total of 50,000 WY/R tablets from their possession, weighing 5.185 kilograms.
Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded the operation on X, stating, “I truly appreciate the joint efforts of Assam Rifles, Police, and CRPF for recovering 50,000 WY/R tablets valued at about ₹12.5 crore and arresting two individuals in Jiribam.”
Singh also highlighted the wider significance of such efforts, noting, “Ensuring a drug-free Manipur is a collective responsibility. Our security forces continue to work tirelessly to protect our youth and uphold the integrity of our state.”