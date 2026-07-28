Manipur: Postal Bags Burnt During Highway Blockade in Ukhrul District

Guwahati: On Monday night, around thirty-five postal bags containing passports, ATM cards, letters and other consignments were allegedly set on fire by a group of people during a blockade on National Highway-202 in Ukhrul district in Manipur

As per Wungreipam Rimai, Postmaster of the Ukhrul Sub-Post Office, the incident occurred along the Yaingangpokpi–Litan Road when a mob enforcing the highway blockade intercepted a convoy of trucks travelling from Imphal to the Ukhrul district headquarters.

The destroyed consignment comprised 30 postal bags destined for Ukhrul, four for Somdal and one for Kamjong. Police team said the bags contained important postal articles, including passports, ATM cards, letters and other deliveries, raising concerns among affected recipients.

The Department of Posts has begun assessing the extent of the damage and has initiated measures to restore postal services in the affected areas as quickly as possible.

National Highway-202 is a vital transport corridor linking Mokokchung in Nagaland with Imphal in Manipur, making it an important route for the movement of essential goods and postal consignments. Police are investigating the incident and more details are awaited