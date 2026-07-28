Assam Rifles marks Kargil Vijay Diwas in Manipur with veteran welfare drives, Tiranga rally and youth outreach

IMPHAL: Assam Rifles commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas across Manipur with a series of veteran welfare initiatives, patriotic rallies and youth outreach programmes in Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal districts, honouring the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes while inspiring young people to serve the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and to pay tribute to the courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who defended the country's frontiers under extremely challenging high-altitude conditions.

A Defence Spokesman said on Sunday that the commemorative programmes were aimed at preserving military traditions, strengthening veteran welfare and encouraging the youth to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

As part of the observance, Assam Rifles organised a career guidance and leadership session at VK Tawna Senior School in Churachandpur district on July 25.

The interactive programme, attended by 162 students, introduced them to various career opportunities in the Indian Armed Forces, including different entry schemes, eligibility criteria, selection procedures and military training academies. (IANS)

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