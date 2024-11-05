Manipur: Questions Raised Regarding Imphal Smart City Project

Imphal: Manipur’s capital city, Imphal was among the list of cities that the Government of India had declared to be developed into Smart Cities. But even after years of the announcement, the lack of any concrete measure towards that direction has raised many questions from the local people.

GPS fitted bicycles which were launched in 2022 in the city of Imphal, are gathering rust in as many as 20 stations across the city. One must note that as a part of the Imphal Smart City Mission, 100 GPS bicycles for rent were launched on September 27, 2022. Although the initiative was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, eco-friendly and easy commute to the people on the busy streets of Imphal, but there was no success at all.

Unused by the local people, and lack of proper maintenance from the authorities have led these GPS fitted bicycles are now left parked in the open at the stations and continue to be damaged by the elements. The lack of awareness regarding their availability seems to be a major cause for the negligence and then there is the lack of anu maintenance.

Although a mobile app named -Yaana Smart Bicycle Sharing was created to use these GPS enabled bicycles, but there was no public awareness regarding the same. The users were supposed to to install the app and use the cycles as per their need, by the reality seems different and the public continue to ask questions regarding the smart city project.