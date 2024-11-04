Manipur: Rongmei Civil Society Organisations Calls for Urgent Repair of Bridge

Imphal: Representatives of the Rongmei Civil Society Organisation have recently asked to Manipur government to repair the bridge between Nrianglong and L Pabram village with urgency for the betterment of the local people.

A group of representatives from Rongmei CSO has urged the Manipur government to prioritise the repair of the bridge between Nrianglong and L Pabram village located at the outskirts of Tamenglong district. The CSO representatives visited the dilapidated bridge which also connects Tamenglong and Nagaland. The bridge has been severely damaged for over a year, posing significant risks to the locals.

The group was led by by Rongmei Naga Council Manipur (RNCM) president KC Savio and its frontals Rongmei Naga Youth Organisation Manipur (RNYOM) president Richard Kamei and Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) president Daichui Gangmei, expressed deep concern over the bridge’s deteriorating condition.

The representatives appealed to the government to declare the bridge a priority project, allocate sufficient funds for its repair, and ensure its completion on time. “We urge the government to take immediate action to prevent any untoward incidents,” said KC Savio.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, highlighting the difficulties faced in daily commutes, business activities, and the increased risk of accidents over a long time time.