Manipur Security Forces Apprehend Three Insurgents; Jailed KCP Chairman Formally Arrested

Imphal: In a major coordinated crackdown across Manipur, joint security forces and state police have apprehended three active insurgents and formally arrested a high-profile militant leader transferred from Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The security operations, conducted across multiple districts, first targeted an ongoing extortion racket. Authorities apprehended two active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PSC), identified as 23-year-old Koijam Lamyanba Meitei and 19-year-old Lourembam Rojit, from separate locations in Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

In a subsequent operation in Thoubal's Khongjom area, forces intercepted an alleged self-styled Captain of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), named Thokchom Bango Singh. A search of his unregistered Toyota Fortuner led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and 97 live rounds of ammunition.

Concurrently, Manipur Police executed a formal arrest warrant for Haobijam Dilip Singh, the 52-year-old chairman of the KCP (Taibangnganba) faction. Singh, who was previously lodged in Tihar Jail, was brought back to the state to face processing under an active FIR registered at the Singjamei Police Station. Police officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against all four individuals.