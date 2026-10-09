Manipur: Security Forces Defuse 27 IEDs Along Myanmar Border in Kamjong

Guwahati: Today, security forces have detected and defused 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along an 8-km stretch in Manipur’s Kamjong district near the Myanmar border. The operation was conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army’s bomb disposal teams between 4th October and 7th October along the Shangkhalok–Pilong route, near the remote village of Pilong.

As per officials, the explosives had been concealed in bushes along the hilly route. Sniffer dogs were deployed to assist security personnel in locating the devices, which were subsequently neutralised by bomb disposal teams.

In a social media post, the Assam Rifles said the operation had thwarted attempts to disrupt peace and security in the region. It also helped ensure the safe movement of local communities living along the border.

The development comes less than two weeks after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants near Pilong village on 24th September .

The latest recovery of explosives has heightened security concerns in the sensitive border region, where security forces continue to monitor potential threats.