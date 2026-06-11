Two Dead and Homes Torched as Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur’s Kamjong

Kamjong: Tensions have flared once again in the conflict-torn state of Manipur after a fresh wave of ethnic violence in the Kamjong district left two people dead and multiple homes reduced to ashes.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in a remote border area of the Naga-dominated district, which shares a frontier with Myanmar. According to local administrative sources, a heavily armed group of unidentified miscreants launched a coordinated attack on two neighboring agrarian villages. Most residents were away working in their fields when the assailants began torching residential properties.

Security forces rushing to the scene discovered the bodies of two individuals who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Several other villagers are reportedly being treated for injuries.

In response to the sudden escalation, district authorities have swiftly clamped down on the region, imposing strict prohibitory orders to restrict public gatherings and prevent further flare-ups. Additional columns of the army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to conduct combing operations along the sensitive border belt.

The attack marks a volatile disruption in an area that had remained relatively calm compared to the severe ethnic clashes that have devastated other pockets of Manipur.