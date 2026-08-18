Manipur Shuts Down as NRC Demand Strike Enters Second Day

Guwahati: Shops and business establishments remained closed across Manipur on Tuesday as a 48-hour statewide general strike demanding an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) entered its second day.

The shutdown, called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), began at midnight on 17th August and will continue until midnight on 19th August . The organisation is demanding that the NRC be updated in Manipur before the Census is conducted.

Protests were reported from several parts of the state. In Hiyanglam-Wabagai, members of the Apunba Nupi Lup and local youths staged demonstrations at Ema Market and Lamkhai Keithel in support of the strike.

JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba said the agitation sought to highlight concerns over demographic changes and illegal migration and press for the NRC to be conducted before the Census.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government said it shared several of the concerns behind the demand but urged protesters to pursue them through peaceful and democratic means.

State government spokesperson Sapan Ranjan said the government had consistently raised the NRC issue with the Centre. The state Assembly had also passed a resolution in August 2022 seeking its implementation.

The government urged protesters to maintain peace, warning that prolonged shutdowns could adversely affect daily-wage earners and other vulnerable sections.