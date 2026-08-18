Nine cadres of banned insurgent outfits held as joint operations foil militant networks in Manipur

IMPHAL: In a series of joint intelligence-based operations conducted across Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur districts of Manipur, the Assam Rifles, along with the Manipur Police and state Commandos, successfully thwarted anti-national activities, officials said here.

A Defence Spokesman said on Sunday that, demonstrating seamless synergy, joint teams of security forces comprising six columns and commando teams apprehended nine hardcore cadres belonging to banned insurgent outfits.

The outlawed militant outfits whose cadres were arrested include the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), and the United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The Spokesman added that the operations yielded vital operational intelligence, revealing extortion modules, security tracking networks and financial distribution channels operating across the region.

In addition to the apprehension of the nine extremists, joint search operations led to the recovery of a significant quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, further disrupting the activities of the insurgent groups.

The important recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, a .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG) with an additional barrel, three INSAS rifles, four single-barrel weapons, two 9mm pistols, 2,156 live rounds of various calibres, 29 magazines, 157 empty rounds, 1.5 kg of commercial plastic explosives, 14 detonators and communication equipment.

The apprehended insurgents and the recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were handed over to local police stations, including those at Kakching, Sugnu, Thoubal, Waikhong, Hiyanglam, Wangoo and Arong, for further legal proceedings. The Defence Spokesman said that the coordinated operations demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-based joint action by the security forces and police in disrupting the activities of banned insurgent groups in the state.

He added that such operations are aimed at preventing extortion, disrupting militant networks and maintaining a secure environment for the people of Manipur. "These relentless joint operations reflect the unwavering commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace, stability and public safety across Manipur," the Defence Spokesman added. (IANS)

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