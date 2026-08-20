Manipur Shuts Schools, Colleges Till August 22 Amid NRC Agitation

Imphal: Educational institutions across Manipur will remain closed for three days as the state government moves to prevent further escalation of protests over the demand to conduct the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise ahead of the Census.

The closure, effective from Thursday, August 20, will continue until August 22. The directive covers schools and higher educational institutions across the state, including government and private establishments, universities and institutions affiliated with different education boards.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of mounting agitation led by the Just Fair Delimitation (JFD). The organisation has been demanding that the NRC exercise be completed before the Census and had observed a 48-hour general strike that concluded on Wednesday night.

Authorities have expressed concern over the possibility of students joining the next phase of the agitation. Student participation had already been reported during rallies held ahead of the strike in Imphal.

The situation also remained tense in parts of the state on Wednesday night. Clashes were reported between protesters and security personnel at New Checkon in Imphal East as the general strike entered its final hours.

Security forces used tear gas and stun guns to disperse protesters after alleged incidents of damage to public property. Officials said students were not involved in the late-night confrontation.

The JFD has announced that its agitation will continue after the general strike. The next phase includes a boycott of state and Central government offices, along with mass sit-in demonstrations and torch rallies at night.

Essential services, including healthcare, education, electricity and water supply, have been kept outside the proposed boycott.

The latest developments have led authorities to increase security deployment in Imphal and other valley areas to prevent further disturbances.

The government’s education order was issued on August 19 by the Education Department and circulated to the concerned authorities for implementation. It has also been forwarded to the registrars of major universities in the state, including Manipur University, Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur Technical University and Manipur University of Culture.

The three-day closure is being viewed as a precautionary step amid apprehension that renewed protests could lead to disruption around educational institutions and possible mobilisation of students.